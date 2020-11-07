Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rio's samba scene struggles to find a tune after COVID-19 batters Brazil

Felipe Medrado, the cultural director of the Estacio de Sa samba school, said the impact of the postponement was drastic. "It's really sad because people imagine that the carnival is just four days.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 22:38 IST
Rio's samba scene struggles to find a tune after COVID-19 batters Brazil
The small crowd gathered to hear Moacyr Luz, one of the city's most well-known samba stars, sing the "Worker's Samba" at a recent event in Rio highlighted the difficult new reality: social distancing, no dancing, patchy attendance. Image Credit: Flickr

After months of coronavirus-induced inactivity, Rio de Janeiro's legendary samba scene is tentatively tiptoeing back to life, offering a sliver of hope to those whose livelihoods depend on the traditional Afro-Brazilian musical genre.

The small crowd gathered to hear Moacyr Luz, one of the city's most well-known samba stars, sing the "Worker's Samba" at a recent event in Rio highlighted the difficult new reality: social distancing, no dancing, patchy attendance. "Everyone is going to have to learn that now it is a different 'roda de samba,'" Luz said, referring to the so-called samba circles that are a cornerstone of the culture.

Last month, amid a decline in coronavirus cases, Rio's city government unveiled the 6B phase of its gradual reopening, allowing outdoor samba events. Nightclubs, however, remain closed. So, too, do samba schools. In normal years, thirteen samba schools parade through Rio's Sambadrome before up to 90,000 fans celebrating Carnival.

Next year, though, the samba schools have delayed the world-famous parade, due to having been held in February 2021. Liesa, the independent samba league, did not give a new date for the festival, saying it would depend on a vaccine. Felipe Medrado, the cultural director of the Estacio de Sa samba school, said the impact of the postponement was drastic.

"It's really sad because people imagine that carnival is just four days. But for us who live it, it's the whole year. Families are fed by the carnival," he said. Luiz Claudio de Sousa Coutinho is already feeling the pain. A dancer with the Mangueira samba school who has performed shows across Brazil and in Argentina said the pandemic had forced him to look for work. He is now driving for car-share apps.

"I had to find something else, and this was it," he said from behind the wheel of his car.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rio

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Obama, Bill Clinton congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on historic victory

Former US presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton on Saturday congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their historic electoral victory in the November 3 elections. I could not be prouder to congratulat...

MP: Chouhan meets party leaders as exit poll predicts edge for BJP

With an exit poll by a newschannel predicting that the ruling BJP could win 16 to 18 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly byelections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday held a meeting of party leaders here. Byelections to 28 ...

Biden win seen as green light for women's reproductive rights

By Ellen Wulfhorst NEW YORK, Nov 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Democrat Joe Biden as U.S. president will bring sweeping changes to womens reproductive rights globally, starting with overturning a U.S. policy banning government-funded aid g...

Soumitra remains critical; dialysis to be held on alternate days

The health condition of iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical on Saturday and doctors treating him at a private hospital here decided to conduct dialysis on him on alternate days as his kidneys are not functioning prope...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020