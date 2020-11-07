Man attacks wife, toddler son

A man attacked his wife and their two-year-old son at Koradi area of Nagpur, the police said on Saturday. Accused Vikas Narsingh Khote (30), a native of Chandrapur, is yet to be arrested, a police official said.

He had got married three years ago, but recently his wife left him and returned to her parents here as he suspected her character and harassed her, the police said. On Thursday night he visited her but she refused to speak to him. Irked, he hit her with a brick and slashed his son who was in her lap with a knife, the police said.

He then fled from the spot. The Koradi police have registered an offence under IPC section 324 (assault with a dangerous weapon) and launched a manhunt for him, an official said.