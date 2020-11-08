Left Menu
Ben Wheatley to direct horror film 'In The Earth'

Known for dystopian drama "High Rise" and the recently released romantic thriller "Rebecca", Wheatley has also penned the indie film. Neon is planning to release the film in US theatres next year. Wheatley has also been billed to direct "The Meg 2", the sequel to the 2018 shark thriller..

Director Ben Wheatley is set to helm pandemic-set horror movie "In The Earth" for production banner Neon. Known for dystopian drama "High Rise" and the recently released romantic thriller "Rebecca" , Wheatley has also penned the indie film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joel Fry, Ellora Torchia, Hayley Squires and Reece Shearsmith are part of the cast.

As the world searches for a cure to a disastrous virus, "In the Earth" sees a scientist and park scout go deep into the forest for a routine equipment run. Through the night, their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness, with the forest coming to life around them. Neon is planning to release the film in US theatres next year.

Wheatley has also been billed to direct "The Meg 2" , the sequel to the 2018 shark thriller..

