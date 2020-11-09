Left Menu
Development News Edition

'We're part of China's population': LGBT couples seek recognition in census

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 10:12 IST
'We're part of China's population': LGBT couples seek recognition in census

A month after Lauren mustered the courage to tell her mother she is lesbian, the 26-year-old Shanghai resident came out to a stranger who knocked on her door. She told the young man, one of 7 million conducting China's once-in-a-decade census, that she and her girlfriend lived together.

Where the questionnaire asked for "relationship to head of household," the man ticked the box for "other" and wrote "couple." The interaction with the receptive census taker was affirming, Lauren told Reuters, even if the handwritten note may not be reflected in the final results. Lauren asked to be identified by only her first name due to the sensitive nature of LGBT issues in China.

China decriminalised homosexuality in 1997, but activists are still fighting for the legalisation of same-sex marriage. As the world's most populous country attempts to capture demographic shifts, some LGBT couples are seeking recognition in the national census.

The information collection officially began on Nov. 1, with preliminary surveys underway in the weeks prior. The National Bureau of Statistics told Reuters that any additional information beyond the predefined responses for the "relationship to head of household" category would not be recorded.

Shortly after that mid-October census visit, Lauren saw on her social feed posters urging same-sex couples to tell census takers: "They are not my roommate, they are my partner." Peng Yanzi, director of LGBT Rights Advocacy China, the NGO behind the campaign, said he hopes same-sex couples can gain visibility in the eyes of their neighbours and the government alike.

"These census takers may have never met, or even heard of, gay people, so if we have the opportunity to talk to them, they can better understand the LGBT community," he said. "We are a part of China's population."

While it remains difficult to come out in China, where many LGBT people refer to their romantic partners as roommates or friends, activists say there is a growing acceptance of gay couples. "But the system hasn't kept up with the times," Peng said.

Lauren, who works at a tech company in Shanghai, said she felt comfortable speaking honestly about her relationship, but fears it may not be as safe for LGBT couples in more conservative areas to do so. "I still wouldn't dare," one user of the Twitter-like Weibo commented on a post about the campaign.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

NGT directs all states/UTs to initiate drives to contain air pollution from all sources in view of potential of aggravation of COVID-19.

NGT directs all statesUTs to initiate drives to contain air pollution from all sources in view of potential of aggravation of COVID-19....

NGT ban on crackers will apply to all cities/towns in country where air quality during November falls under 'poor' and above category. PTI PKS  DVDV

NGT ban on crackers will apply to all citiestowns in country where air quality during November falls under poor and above category.&#160;PTI PKS&#160; DVDV...

Referendum on Trump shatters turnout records

With votes still being counted, turnout in the 2020 presidential election has hit a 50-year high, exceeding the record set by the 2008 presidential election of Barack Obama an extraordinary engagement in what amounted to a referendum on Pr...

7 killed, 5 injured as jeep collides with truck in MP

Seven members of a family, including a child, were killed and five others injured when their jeep collided with a dumper-truck in Madhya Pradeshs Satna district on Monday morning, police said. The victims were returning to Rewa after taking...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020