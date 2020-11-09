Left Menu
Nepal President unveils pictorial anthology on Mahatma Gandhi

"The publication also hopes to bring the youth of Nepal closer to Mahatma Gandhi, whose life and ideals remain timeless, universal and relevant for today's world, the embassy said.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:00 IST
A pictorial anthology on Mahatma Gandhi in the Nepali language was released here on Monday by President Bidya Devi Bhandari to mark his 151st birth anniversary and bring the Nepalese youth closer to the revered global peace icon. The book titled "Maile Bujheko Gandhi" or "the Gandhi as I understood," was released at a special function at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Kathmandu in the presence of Ambassador of India to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

It was released to celebrate the 151st birth anniversary of the Father of Indian Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and to mark the culmination of the two-year-long celebrations of '150 years of Mahatma', according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy here. The book has been published by the Embassy of India along with the B P Koirala India-Nepal Foundation to "cherish the values of the Mahatma's universal teachings with our Nepali friends," said the press release.

"It brings together for the first time uniquely Nepali perspectives on this revered global icon in the form of personal contributions from 25 eminent and distinguished personalities representing a rich cross-section of voices.

