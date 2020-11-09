Namaz at Mathura temple: Sadhvi seeks probe, wants to perform 'havan' in Jama Masjid

Right-wing leader Sadhvi Prachi on Monday asked the government to conduct a probe into the offering of namaz at a Mathura temple and said she wanted to perform a "havan" in the Jama Masjid. In a provocative reaction to the recent offering of namaz at Mathura’s Nand Baba temple, she said if Muslims wanted to offer prayers in the lap of Lord Hanuman, they should install the deity in their mosques.

Police had booked four members of a Delhi-based organisation, Khudai Khidmatgar, after a video clip showing two of them offering namaz on the premises of the temple surfaced on social media. The group, however, claimed that they believed in communal harmony and offered prayers only after getting permission from people at the temple.

The incident was followed by two cases in which some men recited the Hanuman Chalisa in mosques, prompting police action. The sadhvi, who has triggered controversies in the past, said Muslims appear to have lost faith in "Ali", referring to a prominent figure in Islam. Reacting to the Mathura incident, the sadhvi who had been associated with Vishva Hindu Parishad said namaz was offered secretly and dared those "who believe in brotherhood" to come with her to the Jama Masjid as she wants to perform a "havan" there.

Sadhvi Prachi alleged that the Mathura incident was a well thought-out conspiracy. Two people went to the Mathura temple, had a good conversation with the priests there and under a well thought-out conspiracy offered namaz on it premises and posted their pictures on social media, she said.

The government should get the incident investigated, she demanded. The sadhvi also sought capital punishment for those involved in “love jihad”, a reference to an alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love.