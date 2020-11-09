Left Menu
Development News Edition

Namaz at Mathura temple: Sadhvi seeks probe, wants to perform 'havan' in Jama Masjid

Reacting to the Mathura incident, the sadhvi who had been associated with Vishva Hindu Parishad said namaz was offered secretly and dared those "who believe in brotherhood" to come with her to the Jama Masjid as she wants to perform a "havan" there. Sadhvi Prachi alleged that the Mathura incident was a well thought-out conspiracy.

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 09-11-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 20:34 IST
Namaz at Mathura temple: Sadhvi seeks probe, wants to perform 'havan' in Jama Masjid

Right-wing leader Sadhvi Prachi on Monday asked the government to conduct a probe into the offering of namaz at a Mathura temple and said she wanted to perform a "havan" in the Jama Masjid. In a provocative reaction to the recent offering of namaz at Mathura’s Nand Baba temple, she said if Muslims wanted to offer prayers in the lap of Lord Hanuman, they should install the deity in their mosques.

Police had booked four members of a Delhi-based organisation, Khudai Khidmatgar, after a video clip showing two of them offering namaz on the premises of the temple surfaced on social media. The group, however, claimed that they believed in communal harmony and offered prayers only after getting permission from people at the temple.

The incident was followed by two cases in which some men recited the Hanuman Chalisa in mosques, prompting police action. The sadhvi, who has triggered controversies in the past, said Muslims appear to have lost faith in "Ali", referring to a prominent figure in Islam. Reacting to the Mathura incident, the sadhvi who had been associated with Vishva Hindu Parishad said namaz was offered secretly and dared those "who believe in brotherhood" to come with her to the Jama Masjid as she wants to perform a "havan" there.

Sadhvi Prachi alleged that the Mathura incident was a well thought-out conspiracy. Two people went to the Mathura temple, had a good conversation with the priests there and under a well thought-out conspiracy offered namaz on it premises and posted their pictures on social media, she said.

The government should get the incident investigated, she demanded. The sadhvi also sought capital punishment for those involved in “love jihad”, a reference to an alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

India, Maldives sign 4 MoUs including on GMCP, cooperation in sports

India and Maldives on Monday signed four Memoranda of Understanding MoUs including on the Greater Male Connectivity Project GMCP with the Maldives foreign Affairs Minister Abdulla Shahid stating that India is undisputed first responder, the...

1 student killed, 8 injured in Afghanistan's Maidan Wardak blast

Kabul Afghanistan, November 09 ANISputnik A bomb exploded in Afghanistans central province of Maidan Wardak, injuring eight students and causing one death, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.The blast occurred at the entrance gate o...

Truck carrying paddy husk catches fire in Gondia, no injuries

A truck laden with paddy huskcaught fire on Monday afternoon on Gondia-Tirora Road nearBhagwattola village, police said, adding that the driver andhelper managed to jump to safetyIt was doused 30 minutes later, during which timetraffic was ...

DDC election: Candidates of PAGD members to fight poll on party symbols, says Farooq Abdullah

Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD chairperson Farooq Abdullah on Monday said candidates of the amalgams constituents will fight the District Development Council DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir on their own party symbols. Seven mai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020