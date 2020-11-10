Left Menu
Jordan Peele's third film to come out in 2022

I've been working on these premises about these different social demons, these innately human monsters that are woven into the fabric of how we think and how we interact, and each one of my movies is going to be about a different one of these social demons," he had said at the time..

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-11-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 11:46 IST
After "Get Out" and "Us", director Jordan Peele is returning to the horror genre for his third movie, which is set to be released on July 22, 2022 by Universal Pictures. Details around the project are remaining under wraps for now, reported IndieWire. With the success of "Get Out" and "Us", Peele has emerged as one of the most successful directors in the genre.

"Get Out" , released in 2017, was one of the most acclaimed movies that year, earning USD 255 million on a USD 4.5 million budget. Peele earned the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay while the movie received four nominations including the Best Picture and Best Director for Peele.

He followed the film with another hit film in the genre in "Us", starring Lupita Nyong’o. In 2017, Peele had hinted that he had four social thrillers ready to be rolled out in the next decade.

“The best and scariest monsters in the world are human beings and what we are capable of especially when we get together. I’ve been working on these premises about these different social demons, these innately human monsters that are woven into the fabric of how we think and how we interact, and each one of my movies is going to be about a different one of these social demons,” he had said at the time..

