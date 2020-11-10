Left Menu
Celine Sciamma starts shooting for new film 'Petite maman'

Acclaimed writer-director Celine Sciamma is following up her masterpiece "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" with her next film titled "Petite maman". Also written by Sciamma, the film stars Noemie Merlant and Adele Haenel. "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

10-11-2020
Acclaimed writer-director Celine Sciamma is following up her masterpiece "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" with her next film titled "Petite maman" . According to French magazine Les Inrocks, the feature will explore the theme of childhood and will star two eight-year-old children. "Petite maman" , currently under production in Paris, is Sciamma's fifth film. The popular French screenwriter-director previously shed light on childhood in her critically acclaimed film "Tomboy" in 2011. The movie won a prize in Berlin.

The upcoming movie reunites Sciamma with seasoned cinematographer Claire Mathon, who won a Cesar award for her work on "Portrait of a Young Lady on Fire", and her regular producer Benedicte Couvreur at Lilies Films. "Portrait of a Young Lady on Fire" is a 2019 French historical drama, which follows a forbidden affair between an aristocrat and a painter commissioned to paint her portrait. Also written by Sciamma, the film stars Noemie Merlant and Adele Haenel.

"Portrait of a Lady on Fire" was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. It won the Queer Palm at Cannes, becoming the first film directed by a woman to win the award. Sciamma also won the award for best screenplay at Cannes.

Apart from being feted at various prestigious international festivals, the film also performed well at the overseas box office, notably in the UK. Sciamma also co-wrote Jacques Audiard's next "Les Olympiades" with Audiard and Lea Mysius.

