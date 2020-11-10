Left Menu
Development News Edition

First images of final design of Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple released

“This is the first time the visuals of the final design have been released through the video,” said Ashok Kotecha, BAPS Hindu Mandir spokesperson. “The work on the historic temple is progressing with the support of the community and guidance from the leadership in India and the UAE.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 10-11-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 15:35 IST
First images of final design of Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple released

The majestic stone façade of the first Hindu temple coming up in Abu Dhabi will be adorned with scenes from Hindu epics, scriptures and ancient stories from India, as well as motifs popular in the Gulf countries, according to a media report on Tuesday. The temple management of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi has released the first images of the final design of the traditional stone temple and the hand-carved stone pillars that have been taking shape in India, the Gulf News reported.

The visuals of the final design of the temple have been released through a video that chronicles the progress of the temple right from the inception of its concept till the pouring of the UAE’s largest single pouring of fly ash concrete for the raft foundation of the temple. The foundation stone of the temple was laid in April last year and work started from December.

Dubbed a spiritual oasis for global harmony, the temple’s final master plan revealed in the video shows a massive amphitheatre overlooking the shrine, the daily reported. A library, a classroom, a majlis and a community centre have also been featured within the compound in Abu Mureikhah area. Waterfalls flanking the steps to the entrance of the shrine, and water bodies circling the temple complex can also be seen in the video.

The design of the master plan was completed in early 2020, and optimised engineered during the slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson of the temple told the Gulf News. “This is the first time the visuals of the final design have been released through the video,” said Ashok Kotecha, BAPS Hindu Mandir spokesperson.

“The work on the historic temple is progressing with the support of the community and guidance from the leadership in India and the UAE. While navigating the challenges produced by COVID-19 and adhering to local best practices during the pandemic, stone work has continued in India,” Kotecha said. Kotecha said key values and tales of universal wisdom, and the authentic ancient art and architecture would be revived through the stone carvings used for the temple.

“The stories and carvings include diverse portions of India’s geography and Hindu belief systems. This would include [epics] Mahabharata and Ramayana as well as the Puranas and regional histories. In fact, this Mandir will be uniquely identified by its intricate mandovar [façade] which will share many traditional value tales from throughout India as well as unique designs of the Gulf,” he said. The intricate carvings of the temple range from figurines only a few inches tall to statues of many metres. The towering facade of the ground floor of the temple has also been revealed.

Kotecha said artisans have carved a whopping 25,000 cubic feet of stone in different sites in Rajasthan and Gujarat. “It is a substantial portion of the Mandir. The marble is from Italy, and the sandstone is from Rajasthan.” Currently, Swami Brahmavihari Das, the head of the temple and BAPS international spokesperson, is visiting the UAE to oversee the next stage of the foundation on site in preparation for the arrival of the carved stones which will be shipped and assembled in the first quarter of 2021, the daily said.

The fact that the temple construction is moving forward at such a steady pace is itself a statement of the vision of the leaders of the UAE and India and of the local community’s commitment to making a lasting contribution to the country which has become their home and heart of success and growth, Kotecha added. Last month, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor met members of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, the organisation working on constructing the temple, to review the progress of the construction. The Indian community in the UAE constitutes 30 per cent of the total population and is the largest expatriate community in the Gulf country.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan says Turkey in struggle over rates and inflation

Turkey is in a historic struggle against those seeking to shackle it with high interest rates, inflation and exchange rates, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday after naming a new finance minister in a leadership reshuffle. Overnight, ...

France raises wine output forecast after late Charentes rain

France raised its forecast for 2020 wine production on Tuesday, saying that increased output after rain during the grape harvest in the Charentes region had boosted volumes.Total wine output was now projected at 44.7 million hectolitres, co...

Gauteng working around clock to fast track infrastructure development

The Gauteng government is working around the clock to fast track infrastructure development in the province.Gauteng MEC of Infrastructure Development and Property Management, Tasneem Motara, is on the mission to inspect as many projects as ...

Paytm introduces Payout Links for businesses, enables money transfer sans collecting bank details

Fintech major Paytm on Tuesday launched Payout Links for businesses, enabling them to instantly process payouts to customers, employees and vendors without collecting their bank details. Payout Links offer seamless payment integration for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020