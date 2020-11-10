Kareena Kapoor expresses her love for bindis, fans can't stop gushing
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday treated her fans with a glowing selfie of herself sporting a small black coloured bindi. The 'Jab We Met' actor took to Instagram to share the picture in which she wears a white coloured chikankari kurta.
She went on to express her love for wearing bindis in the caption as she wrote, "There's something about wearing a bindi... just love it." Fans of the superstar flooded the comment section of the post with scores of comments gushing over the flawless beauty.
Kareena is expecting her second child with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan. (ANI)
