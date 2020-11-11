Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harshavardhan Rane, Sanjeeda Shaikh to reunite for 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz' director's next

Director Kushan Nandy on Wednesday announced his next film "Kun Faya Kun" featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Nandy, who has earlier helmed "Babumoshai Bandookbaaz" starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film is backed by an engaging story. Talking about the title of the film, Nandy said, it is a mystery in itself.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 10:56 IST
Harshavardhan Rane, Sanjeeda Shaikh to reunite for 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz' director's next

Director Kushan Nandy on Wednesday announced his next film "Kun Faya Kun" featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Rane and Shaikh were recently seen in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama "Taish".

"Kun Faya Kun" centres on a family holiday that goes wrong when an unimaginable secret is revealed. Described as an edge-of-the-seat thriller, the film is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali. Nandy, who has earlier helmed "Babumoshai Bandookbaaz" starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film is backed by an engaging story. "The story is the hero here. It keeps you engaged till the end. The lead cast had to be a young couple and both Harshvardhan and Sanjeeda suited the characters perfectly," the filmmaker said in a statement. Talking about the title of the film, Nandy said, it is a mystery in itself. "We thought it would be perfect to give them a sneak peek into what to expect from the film by telling them a bit, and holding up a bit," he added.

The shooting of the film will begin from Thursday. "Kun Faya Kun" is produced by Naeem A Siddiqui for Touchwood Multimedia Creations and the creative producer is Kiran Shyam Shroff..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Bata India posts Rs 44.32 cr net loss in Q2

Footwear major Bata India on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 44.32 crore in the second quarter ended September 30 as it moved towards recovery from the coronavirus pandemic-induced disruptions. The company had posted a consol...

Plasma jets may kill novel coronavirus within seconds: Study

Plasma jets may kill the novel coronavirus on surfaces such as metal, leather, and plastic in as a little as 30 seconds, according to a study which suggests that plasma could promise a significant breakthrough in the fight against the sprea...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq retreat as investors sell tech stocks

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq dropped on Tuesday as excitement over signs of a first successful late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial faded, while investors continued to pull money out of some Big Tech companies that have benefited most from the pa...

Some big, early shifts on immigration expected under Biden

Some dramatic moves on immigration are expected in the early days of the Biden administration. Joe Biden will likely use executive orders to reverse some of President Donald Trumps most controversial actions, rolling back moves that were a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020