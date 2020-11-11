Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese farmer who praised lawyers amid crackdown arrested

Sun Dawu, chairman of Hebei Dawu Agriculture Group, is among suspects accused of “provoking quarrels and disrupting production,” the police department of Baoding, southwest of Beijing, said on its social media account.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 11-11-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 12:05 IST
Chinese farmer who praised lawyers amid crackdown arrested

A prominent Chinese pig farmer who has publicly praised the work of lawyers who help the public amid a crackdown on legal activists by President Xi Jinping's government was subjected Monday to unspecified “coercive measures,” according to police, a term that usually means detention. Sun Dawu, chairman of Hebei Dawu Agriculture Group, is among suspects accused of “provoking quarrels and disrupting production,” the police department of Baoding, southwest of Beijing, said on its social media account. It gave no details.

A Baoding police employee who would give only her surname, Du, declined to give more information. “Coercive measures” can include detention, house arrest or release on bail with restrictions on movement. In August, police clashed with Dawu Group personnel who were trying to stop employees of a state-owned farm from demolishing one of the company's buildings.

More than 20 people were injured, Sun said on his social media account. A photo there showed police with helmets and riot shields pushing a crowd. Others showed what they said were bruises and scrapes suffered by members of the public. On Tuesday night, about 300 police officers went to Dawu Group's headquarters and took away Sun Dawu and other employees, according to a woman who answered the phone at the company and refused to give her name.

“They said it was because of their making trouble and disrupting production, but we have no idea what the cause was,” the woman said. "Some police officers left, but some still stay in the company.” Sun became nationally known in 2003 when he was charged with “illegal fundraising” after he solicited investment for his business from friends and neighbours. That case triggered an outpouring of public support for Sun at a time when entrepreneurs who generate most of China's new jobs and wealth were shut out of the state-run financial system. He was convicted but given a suspended sentence. His lawyer said the public outcry probably was the reason for the light penalty.

Since then, Sun has praised the work of lawyers who help the public at a time when prominent legal figures have been imprisoned and harassed by Xi's government. Sun's lawyer in the 2003 case, Xu Zhiyong, disappeared in February and fellow activists say he was arrested and charged with subversion. “Lawyers can let victims see a little light, maintain a bit of faith in the law and kindle hope for living,” Sun said on his social media account in May.

In a commentary published following the 2015 arrest of lawyers, Sun wrote, “What problem does this reflect? I think this is a contradiction between 'maintenance of stability' and 'maintenance of rights.'” During an outbreak of African swine fever last year, Sun embarrassed Chinese authorities when he posted photos of dead pigs from his herds online. He complained regulators failed to report the disease had reached Hebei, which surrounds Beijing, the capital. Two days later, the Agriculture Ministry confirmed the disease had been found in Hebei.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung launches The Sero TV in India; available at Reliance Digital stores

Samsung on Wednesday announced the launch of The Sero, the worlds first mobile-optimized TV that has the ability to pivot between horizontal and vertical orientations, in India.The Sero will be available in 43-inch screen size and navy-blue...

Hungary government proposes gay adoption ban as COVID-19 worsens

Hungarys right-wing government has drafted legislation that would practically ban adoption by same-sex couples in what rights groups said was an attack on the LGBTQ community when COVID-19 meant they could not protest.Prime Minister Viktor ...

China urges U.S. to stop elevating relations with Taiwan

Chinas Foreign Ministry on Wednesday urged the United States to stop elevating ties with Taiwan, after Washington and Taipei announced they would hold economic talks this month. Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the comment at a daily new...

India's COVID-19 active caseload falls below 5 lakh

Crossing another&#160;milestone in the fight against the pandemic, the&#160;COVID-19 active caseload in India has fallen below the 5 lakh-mark for the first time after 106 days and comprises merely 5.73 per cent of the&#160;total cases, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020