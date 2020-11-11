Maya Hawke, Camila Mendes to lead Netflix dark comedy 'Strangers'

Actors Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes are set to topline the upcoming dark comedy "Strangers" . The Netflix movie is a follow-up project for filmmaker Jennifer Kaytin Robinson after she made her directing debut with 2019 movie "Someone Great", reported Entertainment Weekly.

It has been described as a subverted Hitchock-ian dark comedy, featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls. The story follows alpha "It girl" Drew and beta "alt girl" Eleanor who agree to go after each other's bullies following a clandestine meet-cute.

Robinson has co-written the script with Celeste Ballard. She will also produce with Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron for Likely Story under their overall deal with Netflix. Hawke is best known for starring in Netflix's "Stranger Things" season three. She was most recently seen in the Gia Coppola-directed feature "Mainstream", which had its world premiere at this year's Venice Film Festival.

Mendes' recent credits include "Palm Springs" with Andy Samberg, as well as Netflix films "Dangerous Lies" and "The Perfect Date" . She'll reprise her role as Veronica Lodge when the fifth season of "Riverdale" premieres in January.