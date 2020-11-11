Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethan Hawke to star in war thriller 'Zeros and Ones'

Hollywood star Ethan Hawke will headline "Zeros and Ones", a war thriller to be helmed by writer-director Abel Ferrara. "I cannot wait to roll the cameras next week in a way that is safe because this film was written during and with an understanding of the pandemic," the filmmaker said. "Siberia" actor Cristina Chiriac and Phil Neilson, known for his work on "Elite Squad", also star in the feature.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-11-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 15:41 IST
Ethan Hawke to star in war thriller 'Zeros and Ones'
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood star Ethan Hawke will headline "Zeros and Ones" , a war thriller to be helmed by writer-director Abel Ferrara. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hawke will essay the role of an American soldier named JJ who is stationed in Rome that is under siege, locked down, and at war. While defending himself, the protagonist will discover an unknown enemy, which ends up threatening the lives across the world.

Ferrara, known for the use of neo noir imagery in 1990s films like "Bad Lieutenant" and "The Funeral" , said he is looking forward to shooting the film in Italy next week. "'Zeros and Ones' is a film of lockdown and war, danger and espionage, American soldiers, Chinese middlemen, Mid Eastern holy men, provocateurs, diplomats, rogue elements of the CIA and KGB. "I cannot wait to roll the cameras next week in a way that is safe because this film was written during and with an understanding of the pandemic," the filmmaker said.

"Siberia" actor Cristina Chiriac and Phil Neilson, known for his work on "Elite Squad", also star in the feature. Diana Phillips of Rimsky Productions and Philipp Kreuzer from Maze Pictures will produce. Christian Mercuri's Capstone Group will launch sales at American Film Market this week under its Blue Box International label Hawke is also teaming up with his daughter, "Stranger Things" star Maya Hawke for the coming-of-age feature "Revolver".

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Diageo recalls new non-alcoholic Guinness in Britain due to contamination

Diageo recalled its non-alcoholic beer Guinness 0.0 in Britain on Wednesday due to microbiological contamination, just over two weeks after launching the product into the competitive and growing market for non-alcoholic beer.Guinness, the b...

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for USD 45 mn

Indias flagship overseas firm ONGC Videsh Ltd on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Australian firm FAR Ltds stake in the USD 4.2-billion Sangomar oil project off Senegals shore for USD 45 million. This is the first acquisition by OVL, ...

Slice raises Rs 39 cr in debt funding

Fintech platform Slice on Wednesday said it has received Rs 39 crore in debt funding from multiple financial institutions including Vivriti Capital, Northern Arc Capital and InCred Financial Services. Growth Source Financial Technologies, A...

Defense begins questioning in Japan trial over Ghosn's pay

The defense team for former Nissan executive Greg Kelly began questioning a key prosecution witness in a Tokyo court this week, seeking to show the alleged underreporting of income of his boss Carlos Ghosn was devised by others at the autom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020