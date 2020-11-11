Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sobhita Dhulipala wraps up shoot of bilingual film 'Major'

The movie reunites Dhulipala with her "Goodachari" director Sashi Kiran. The "Made in Heaven" star took to Instagram to reveal that she has wrapped up the film's shoot. Major Sandeep was decorated with the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest military honour in peacetime. Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, "Major" is scheduled for a 2021 release..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 17:39 IST
Sobhita Dhulipala wraps up shoot of bilingual film 'Major'

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has announced that she has concluded shooting for her bilingual feature "Major". Based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the Telugu-Hindi movie features Adivi Sesh in the title role. It is being produced by superstar Mahesh Babu. The movie reunites Dhulipala with her "Goodachari" director Sashi Kiran.

The "Made in Heaven" star took to Instagram to reveal that she has wrapped up the film's shoot. "And it’s a wrap for me on ‘Major’. Heart is full... This is a Deja vu with drumbeats, we are the exact same team as on Goodachari! (my 1st Telugu film)," Dhulipala wrote alongside a picture of a clapboard.

"'Major' is a passion project that we gladly gave blood, sweat and tears to. I think of this as a story about the anatomy of courage," she added. The actor said she has tremendous respect and gratitude to her producers.

Dhulipala also thanked cinematographer Vamsi Pachipulusu and production designer Kolla Avinash. "Major" is inspired by the life of Major Sandeep, the brave NSG commando, who saved several hostages during the 26/11 attack at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai and sacrificed his life for the nation. Major Sandeep was decorated with the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest military honour in peacetime.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, "Major" is scheduled for a 2021 release..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Dalai Lama congratulates Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on winning state polls

The Dalai Lama on Wednesday congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the National Democratic Alliance NDA winning the state assembly elections. In a letter addressed to the Janata Dal United chief, the Tibetan spiritual leader pra...

Virtual meeting held on Value Chain Creation for Kiwi fruit – Farm to Fork

The Ministry of Agriculture along with Central Institute of Horticulture, Nagaland organized today a virtual meeting on Value Chain Creation for Kiwi fruit Farm to Fork keeping in mind the popularity of the fruit due to its tremendous comm...

PNB raises Rs 1,500 cr by issuing Basel III bonds

Punjab National Bank PNB on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 1,500 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds on private placement basis. The bank has issued and allotted Rs 1,500 crore tier II Basel III compliant capital bonds at a coupon o...

Soccer-Hungary coach Rossi tests positive for coronavirus on eve of Euro 2020 match

Hungary national team coach Marco Rossi tested positive for COVID-19 and separated from the team in quarantine a day before their crucial Euro 2020 playoff match against Iceland. After several negative tests Marco Rossis latest test showed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020