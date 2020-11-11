Left Menu
Dharmendra digs out old picture of Mala Sinha with Bobby Deol on her 84th birthday

Legendary actor Dharmendra Deol extended birthday greetings to veteran actor Mala Sinha as she turned 84 on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 20:09 IST
Dharmendra digs out old picture of Mala Sinha with Bobby Deol on her 84th birthday
Mala Sinha with baby Bobby Deol (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Legendary actor Dharmendra Deol extended birthday greetings to veteran actor Mala Sinha as she turned 84 on Wednesday. The senior actor took to Twitter to wish his 'Neela Aakash,' actor on her birthday.

The 'Sholay' actor posted an old monochrome picture of the veteran actor with his son Bobby Deol from the time when he was a toddler. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY Mala ji. Memories to cherish. Bobby in your arms needs your blessings for his AASHRAM. We love to see you happy and healthy. Miss you," he tweeted along with the picture.

Dharmendra and Mala Sinha have worked together in several films like 'Aankhen,' 'Lalkar,' 'Anpadh,' and 'Pooja Ke Phool.' (ANI)

