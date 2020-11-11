Left Menu
Development News Edition

Climate activists urge Attenborough to pass the mic on Insta

"With 6 million engaged followers at your fingertips, it only makes sense to keep the momentum going," said 27-year-old British-based activist Tori Tsui. The activists - from fifteen countries - said Instagram had alerted a new audience to the perils of a warming planet and that closing the account would be a wasted opportunity in the fight on climate change.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 23:22 IST
Climate activists urge Attenborough to pass the mic on Insta

By Sophie Davies Nov 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Youth climate activists have urged David Attenborough to 'pass the mic' rather than jettison Instagram after just six weeks, saying the British naturalist should not abandon his 6 million followers.

Attenborough's team opened the Instagram account in September to coincide with the cinema release of 'A Life on Our Planet' documentary. It attracted 6.1 million followers before the team announced plans to close after its 27 posts garnered the sort of following usually reserved for actors or influencers.

Climate activists said in a statement late on Tuesday that the documentary had provoked a "tidal wave" of interest, urging Attenborough to rethink so others benefitted from his fanbase. "With 6 million engaged followers at your fingertips, it only makes sense to keep the momentum going," said 27-year-old British-based activist Tori Tsui.

The activists - from fifteen countries - said Instagram had alerted a new audience to the perils of a warming planet and that closing the account would be a wasted opportunity in the fight on climate change. "Activists...have expressed a deep concern over the team's decision, highlighting it as a missed opportunity for climate education, given it has the power to reach millions of engaged people," they said.

The youth activists hail from several global organisations, including the Fridays For Future NGO that emerged from Greta Thunberg's school strike for climate movement. They urged Attenborough to #PassTheMic to communities on the frontlines of climate change, including Black and indigenous groups, to boost chances for global action.

"The campaign focuses on making sure that youth activists, especially from the Global South are empowered and able to share their stories in their own way," Mitzi Jonelle Tan, from Youth Advocates for Climate Action Philippines, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. A spokeswoman for the documentary producers said the social media account was only ever intended as a series of special Attenborough messages to run over a limited period.

"Audiences have followed on the basis that they will see filmed messages from him, and it is therefore not possible for us to hand over the account to anyone," she said. She said the account would instead recommend accounts to follow on environmental issues, offering activists a powerful new tool to spread the word.

"This is where social media comes in…going to where the youth can really see our messages and calls, through dance videos on TikTok or pictures on Instagram or witty lines on Twitter," Tan said.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Federal judge dismisses some claims by Apple in fight against Epic Games - Bloomberg News

A federal judge in California late on Tuesday dismissed some of Apple Incs counterclaims against Epic Games, Bloomberg News reported, narrowing the scope of a dispute that has seen the online game makers Fortnite game removed from the iPhon...

UK reaches grim milestone with more than 50,000 COVID deaths

The United Kingdom reached a bleak milestone in its battle with coronavirus on Wednesday as the official death toll passed 50,000 casting a shadow on the positive news about the effectiveness of a potential vaccine. The death toll is higher...

With 44,281 new cases, India's COVID tally surpasses 86-lakh mark

Indias coronavirus count climbed to 86,36,012 after reporting 44,281 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW on Wednesday. The death toll mounted to 1,27,571, with 512...

COVID-19 cases still surging in the Americas, the WHO warns

COVID-19 cases are still surging in the Americas, averaging 150,000 a day in last week, the World Health Organizations regional office said on Wednesday.The United States continues to report record-breaking numbers, while parts of Canada an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020