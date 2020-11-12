Left Menu
Danai Gurira to play Shirley Chisholm in new film

"Black Panther" star Danai Gurira has landed the titular role in "The Fighting Shirley Chisholm", a feature film on the pioneering presidential candidate. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie, to be directed by Hollywood veteran Cherien Dabis, will follow Chisholm's 1972 presidential run. The first Black woman elected to Congress in 1968, Chisholm became the first woman to run for the Democratic Party's nomination.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-11-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 12:33 IST
"Black Panther" star Danai Gurira has landed the titular role in "The Fighting Shirley Chisholm", a feature film on the pioneering presidential candidate. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie, to be directed by Hollywood veteran Cherien Dabis, will follow Chisholm's 1972 presidential run.

The first Black woman elected to Congress in 1968, Chisholm became the first woman to run for the Democratic Party's nomination. Her boundary-breaking campaign was marked by its youth engagement and her efforts to gain enough delegates to speak at the Democratic Convention. Gurira is best known for essaying the role of Okoye, the personal bodyguard to Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther/ T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her acting credits also include cult TV series "The Walking Dead" . Dabis, whose credits include series "Ozark" , "Ramy" and festival darling film "Amreeka" , will direct from a script by Adam Countee.

Stephanie Allain will produce through her Homegrown Pictures banner, with Gabrielle Ebron set to executive produce. UTA Independent Film Group is behind the project. Uzo Aduba most recently played Chisholm in the Hulu miniseries "Mrs America" , for which she won the Emmy in the best supporting actress in limited series or movie category.

