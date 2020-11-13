Left Menu
Development News Edition

Undaunted by pandemic, Bavarian innkeeper opens drive-through Christmas market

I thought the Dult drive-in also worked so why not a Christmas market drive-in?" he beamed at the market's opening on Thursday in Landshut, some 60 km (37 mile) northeast of Munich. "We don't just sell a crepe or a pack of roasted almonds, we sell an experience." Patrons said the market comes as a welcome boost as the country grinds through a month-long "lockdown light" under which bars, restaurants, theatres and museums have been closed. "I heard Christmas carols for the first time and I'm slowly getting into the mood," said Anton Kolbinger, holding cotton candy.

Reuters | Landshut | Updated: 13-11-2020 03:38 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 03:38 IST
Undaunted by pandemic, Bavarian innkeeper opens drive-through Christmas market

Refusing to allow coronavirus to steal his Christmas, one Bavarian innkeeper has opened a drive-through Christmas market, complete with artificial snow that falls as you come in. Some 2,500 Christmas markets are usually held in Germany in the lead-up to the holiday, drawing millions of visitors who sip mulled wine and buy trinkets among wooden huts. But most markets are likely to be cancelled this year due to the pandemic, including Nuremberg's world-famous "Christkindlesmarkt."

Five months after Patrick Schmidt condensed the Bavarian "Dult" folk festival experience into a drive-through delight during the first wave of the pandemic, he is now trying to recreate the Christmas market feeling while sticking to guidelines for social distancing. "It was a spontaneous idea because of the second lockdown. I thought the Dult drive-in also worked so why not a Christmas market drive-in?" he beamed at the market's opening on Thursday in Landshut, some 60 km (37 mile) northeast of Munich.

"We don't just sell a crepe or a pack of roasted almonds, we sell an experience." Patrons said the market comes as a welcome boost as the country grinds through a month-long "lockdown light" under which bars, restaurants, theatres and museums have been closed.

"I heard Christmas carols for the first time and I'm slowly getting into the mood," said Anton Kolbinger, holding cotton candy. "But to get into a real Christmas mood will still take some time." Schmidt said he already knows what he wants for Christmas: "My biggest Christmas wish is that the coronavirus is finally brought under control and that next year is half-way normal again. That's what I hope for."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Rashford and Coady to miss England's Nation League games

Striker Marcus Rashford defender Conor Coady will miss Englands Nations League games against Belgium and Iceland, the Football Association said on Thursday. Rashford missed Thursdays 3-0 friendly victory over Ireland because of an injury su...

Delayed 'Friends' reunion expected to film in March, Matthew Perry says

The long-delayed Friends reunion special is expected to shoot in March, actor Matthew Perry said on Thursday, a year after plans to get the cast back together were wrecked because of the coronavirus pandemic. Friends reunion being reschedul...

Pfizer in talks with Brazil to supply COVID-19 vaccine by early 2021

The head of Pfizer Inc in Brazil said on Thursday the drugmaker is negotiating with the South American nation to supply its potential COVID-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021.We are working strongly with the Brazilian government to try...

Golf-Silent Masters still special to players

There is something uniquely different about playing in silence at Augusta National, even for professional golfers who have quickly adjusted to life without spectators since the PGA Tour resumed in June after a three-month coronavirus shutdo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020