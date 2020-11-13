Left Menu
Marvel's 'WandaVision' to premiere on Disney Plus in January

Marvel Studios' much-anticipated superhero series "WandaVision" will premiere on streaming platform Disney Plus on January 15, 2021.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-11-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 10:25 IST
Marvel Studios' much-anticipated superhero series "WandaVision" will premiere on streaming platform Disney Plus on January 15, 2021. The series, which marks the return of actor Elisabeth Olsen as Scarlett Witch aka Wanda Maximoff, and Paul Bettany's super-powered android Vision, is being directed by Matt Shakman

The news of the premiere date was shared on the official Twitter handle of the streaming service

"A new era arrives. @MarvelStudios’ #WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus " the tweet read. "Captain Marvel" and "Black Widow" writer Jac Schaeffer has penned the show. The cast also features actors Kathryn Hahn, Debra Jo Rupp and Fred Melamed. Kat Dennings will reprise her role of Darcy Lewis from the “Thor” movies and Randall Park will return as Jimmy Woo, who appeared as an FBI agent in “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” Actor Teyonah Parris will play an adult Monica Rambeau, a fellow Marvel superhero who last appeared as a little girl in “Captain Marvel.” "WandaVision" will also tie into the upcoming Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

