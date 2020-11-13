Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman join Amazon's 'Yearly Departed' special

Actor-comedians Tiffany Haddish and Sarah Silverman have boarded Amazon's upcoming comedy special "Yearly Departed" . Hosted by comedian Phoebe Robinson, the special will bid farewell to the year 2020. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 30, the company said in a press release.

The female-led lineup also includes Rachel Brosnahan, Ziwe, Patti Harrison, Natasha Leggero and Natasha Rothwell. As per Amazon, "Yearly Departed" is a series of eulogies for the year 2020, where a lineup of all-women comedians will deliver everything from casual sex to beige Band-Aids and everything in between that we've "lost" in 2020. "After a year of societal upheaval, plague, murder hornets and banana bread, 'Yearly Departed' will give 2020 the huge send-off it deserves, from some of the world's funniest women," Amazon said. Brosnahan executive produces the special alongside Paige Simpson, David Jammy, Katy Mullan, Samantha Ressler, Nathalie Love, and Bess Kalb.

Emmy Award-nominee Linda Mendoza will direct the special with Kalb serving as head writer. "Yearly Departed" hails from Amazon Studios and Done + Dusted.