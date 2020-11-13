Diwali: People line Goa streets for 'narkasur' burning ritual

Several thousand people lined thestreets of Goa amid the coronavirus outbreak to witness theburning of effigies of demon 'Narkasur', which herald Diwalifestivities across the coastal state

Among restrictions laid down for the event, with theeffigy burning expected to start late night and go into theearly hours of Saturday, were bans on bursting firecrackers,as well as playing music post midnight

The areas which saw huge crowds were Panaji, Margao,Mapusa, Vasco, Bicholim etc, with several of the effigiescreated around the COVID-19 theme, officials said.