Manushi Chillar to reunite with mother after eight months for Diwali

Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar on Friday said that he is thrilled that her family will be whole again this Diwali. The 23-year-old actor's mother, Dr Neelam Chhillar was in Delhi working through the coronavirus pandemic and Manushi couldn't get to meet her. The Chhillar family will finally come together again this festive season as her mother has flown down to Mumbai for the festival.

"It is definitely a super special Diwali for me and our family this year. Diwali is all about celebrating with your loved ones. My family is my biggest anchor and Diwali for me has always been about being grateful for the unconditional love that they shower on me," she said. "So, for me, this Diwali became all the more special because I finally got to meet my mother after 8 months," she added.

The former Miss India went on to share how her mother has been fighting COVID-19 on the frontline. "My mother was working in Delhi and then coronavirus hit our country and she had to stay in Delhi and work through the pandemic. We were on video calls every single day and missing each other terribly but I respect her all the more because she chose to do her duty for the nation, her fellow citizens and I couldn't be prouder. She inspires me," the 23-year-old actor said.

"I'm going to cherish every moment with my mother and our family before I start shooting again. It's going to be a very hectic next few months and I'm looking forward to my work commitments after this festive season," she added. Manushi, won the Miss World crown 17 years after Priyanka Chopra made India proud on the world stage in 2017.

She is currently shooting for her Bollywood debut 'Prithviraj,' where she will be seen working opposite superstar Akshay Kumar. (ANI)