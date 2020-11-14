Entertainment News Roundup: It's not just K-pop in South Korea; New Year with first show since coronavirus shut-down and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January

Marvel Studios TV series "WandaVision" will debut on the Disney+ streaming service on January 15 rather than December, Walt Disney Co announced on Thursday. "WandaVision" is among the upcoming high-profile series that Disney is counting on to lure new customers to Disney+, the subscription service it launched a year ago.

Delayed 'Friends' reunion expected to film in March, Matthew Perry says

The long-delayed "Friends" reunion special is expected to shoot in March, actor Matthew Perry said on Thursday, a year after plans to get the cast back together were wrecked because of the coronavirus pandemic. "Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!" Perry tweeted.

Going for a song? Eric Clapton's yacht up for auction

British rocker Eric Clapton is unloading his luxury yacht, offering it up for auction at a sale of Hollywood memorabilia. The 47.5 meter long (156 foot) Va Bene yacht, which the "Layla" singer and guitarist bought in 2005 and refurbished extensively three years later, is expected to fetch $7 million-$10 million at the Nov. 28 sale in Los Angeles, auction house GWS Auctions said on Thursday. BTS to celebrate

New Year with first show since coronavirus shut-down

South Korean boyband sensation BTS will welcome in the New Year with their first live concert since they were forced to call off a world tour because of the novel coronavirus, their management company, Bit Hit Entertainment, said on Thursday. The concert - "2021 New Year's Eve Live" - will be on Dec. 31 just outside the South Korean capital, Seoul, and will include other groups on the Big Hit label including NU'EST, GFriend, and ENHYPEN.

Elvis ring, Woodstock tapes grab spotlight at Hollywood auction

A gold and diamond "TCB" ring worn by Elvis Presley is expected to fetch more than $500,000 at a memorabilia auction in Los Angeles that ranges from rock guitars to a set of master tapes from the Woodstock festival. The Elvis Presley ring is described as the first in a series of rings with the TCB (Taking Care of Business) letters and lightning bolt motif that the singer adopted as his mantra in 1969 when he returned to performing concerts after focusing on movies.

Diana enters 'The Crown,' presaging more heartache for William and Harry

Princess Diana's fairytale turned sour enters British television series "The Crown" for the first time this season, opening the door for more heartache for her sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Focusing on the 1980s, the new season released on Netflix on Sunday, delves into the marriage of Diana and heir to the throne Prince Charles, as well as Diana's struggles with bulimia and both of their affairs.

Paris Jackson wears heart on her sleeve in debut solo album

Paris Jackson says her musical influences when growing up with dad Michael ranged from Motown to classical music, but the style she has embraced for her first album is alternative and folksy. If people do not like it, the 22-year-old musician is cool with that, saying she has quit trying to please other people.

Trot is hot: It's not just K-pop in South Korea

In a film theatre near Seoul, scores of middle-aged South Korean women in matching baby-blue T-shirts, hair bands and face masks inscribed with the word "Hero" are screaming, singing along and taking selfies. They are some of the 135,000-member fan club of top male South Korean singer Lim Young-woong, gathering to watch "Mr Trot: The Movie", a movie featuring him and other singers who perform the country's oldest form of popular music, commonly called trot.

K-pop's TXT sing of pandemic's toll on the young in 'We Lost the Summer'

K-pop boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) describe their latest EP as a teen account of how the pandemic shattered their world, and they hope it resonates with young people everywhere. The EP contains the singles "Blue Hour" and "We Lost the Summer", which both reflect the impact of the health crisis. The video for "We Lost the Summer" was released on Thursday.

'That's crazy': Kylie tops chart in five decades as 'Disco' hits No.1

Australian singer Kylie Minogue made what she called a "crazy" slice of pop music history on Friday, becoming the first female artist to have number one albums in Britain across five decades as "Disco" topped the charts. Mostly recorded at home during lockdown, her 15th studio album also notched up the best opening week for any UK release so far in 2020 with 55,000 chart sales, the Official Charts Company said.