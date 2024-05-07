Left Menu

King Charles too busy to see son Prince Harry during UK trip

Prince Harry will not be seeing his father King Charles during his current visit to Britain as the monarch will be too busy, Harry's spokesperson said on Tuesday. Harry, 39, has returned to Britain to attend a number of events to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, the international sporting event that he founded for military personnel wounded in action.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 20:19 IST
King Charles too busy to see son Prince Harry during UK trip

Prince Harry will not be seeing his father King Charles during his current visit to Britain as the monarch will be too busy, Harry's spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Harry, 39, has returned to Britain to attend a number of events to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, the international sporting event that he founded for military personnel wounded in action. The younger son of King Charles has only been back in Britain on a few occasions since he and his American wife Meghan stepped down from official royal roles in 2020 and moved to Los Angeles where they live with their two young children.

They have since become estranged from the rest of the royal family and Harry is said to be barely on speaking terms with his elder brother, heir to the throne Prince William. Harry's last publicised trip came in February when he made a flying visit to see his father for a quick reunion after Buckingham Palace revealed that the 75-year-old king had been diagnosed with cancer.

There had been press speculation that the pair would meet up again on his latest trip, but a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said this would not happen. "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme," the spokesperson said.

"The duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon." Charles returned to public duties last week for the first time since his diagnosis for an unspecified form of cancer. Buckingham Palace said the king's diary would be carefully managed to minimise any risks to his health.

The palace has said it would not comment on matters relating to Harry. On Tuesday, Harry, who served in the British armed forces in Afghanistan, attended a number of appointments linked to the Invictus Games. On Wednesday he will appear at a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in London where he will deliver one of the readings.

After leaving Britain, Harry will be joined by his wife Meghan for a visit to Nigeria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024