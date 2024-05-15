Left Menu

Russia says Cameron's Ukraine remark was 'absolutely crazy'

Zakharova was speaking at a news briefing in Moscow. Cameron, during a visit to Kyiv on May 3, told Reuters that Ukraine had a right to use the weapons provided by Britain to strike targets inside Russia, and that it was up to Kyiv whether or not to do so.

Cameron, during a visit to Kyiv on May 3, told Reuters that Ukraine had a right to use the weapons provided by Britain to strike targets inside Russia, and that it was up to Kyiv whether or not to do so. His comment prompted Moscow to warn London that it could hit back at British military installations and equipment both inside Ukraine and elsewhere if British weapons were used by Ukraine to strike Russian territory.

