Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Paris Jackson wears heart on her sleeve; It's not just K-pop in South Korea and more

'That's crazy': Kylie tops chart in five decades as 'Disco' hits No.1 Australian singer Kylie Minogue made what she called a "crazy" slice of pop music history on Friday, becoming the first female artist to have number one albums in Britain across five decades as "Disco" topped the charts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 10:29 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Paris Jackson wears heart on her sleeve; It's not just K-pop in South Korea and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Paris Jackson wears heart on her sleeve in debut solo album

Paris Jackson says her musical influences when growing up with dad Michael ranged from Motown to classical music, but the style she has embraced for her first album is alternative and folksy. If people do not like it, the 22-year-old musician is cool with that, saying she has quit trying to please other people.

Trot is hot: It's not just K-pop in South Korea

In a film theatre near Seoul, scores of middle-aged South Korean women in matching baby-blue T-shirts, hair bands and face masks inscribed with the word "Hero" are screaming, singing along and taking selfies. They are some of the 135,000-member fan club of top male South Korean singer Lim Young-woong, gathering to watch "Mr Trot: The Movie", a movie featuring him and other singers who perform the country's oldest form of popular music, commonly called trot.

K-pop's TXT sing of pandemic's toll on the young in 'We Lost the Summer'

K-pop boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) describe their latest EP as a teen account of how the pandemic shattered their world, and they hope it resonates with young people everywhere. The EP contains the singles "Blue Hour" and "We Lost the Summer", which both reflect the impact of the health crisis. The video for "We Lost the Summer" was released on Thursday.

'That's crazy': Kylie tops chart in five decades as 'Disco' hits No.1

Australian singer Kylie Minogue made what she called a "crazy" slice of pop music history on Friday, becoming the first female artist to have number one albums in Britain across five decades as "Disco" topped the charts. Mostly recorded at home during lockdown, her 15th studio album also notched up the best opening week for any UK release so far in 2020 with 55,000 chart sales, the Official Charts Company said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

Czech Republic reports 7,357 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 171

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Gold imports dip 47 pc in Apr-Oct to USD 9.28 bn

Gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit, declined 47.42 per cent to USD 9.28 billion during April-October due to fall in demand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the Commerce Ministry. Im...

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in FranceThe number of confirmed new COVID-19 cases and deaths in France rose sharply in the last 24 hours, according to French health ministry ...

Sylvester Stallone joins 'The Suicide Squad', confirms James Gunn

Hollywood heavyweight Sylvester Stallone is now a part of the cast of The Suicide Squad, director James Gunn has confirmed. The project is being branded as a relaunch of the 2016s Suicide Squad, which followed the adventures of a team of DC...

Asia forms world's biggest trade bloc, a China-backed group excluding U.S.

Fifteen Asia-Pacific economies formed the worlds largest free trade bloc on Sunday, a China-backed deal that excludes the United States, which had left a rival Asia-Pacific grouping under President Donald Trump.The signing of the Regional C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020