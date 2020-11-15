Chris Pratt to reprise Star-Lord role in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Titled "Thor: Love and Thunder", the movie directed by Taikia Waititi, features Australian star Chris Hemsworth in the lead as the titular superhero alongside Natalie Portman, who returns as Jane Foster to the franchise for the first time since 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World", Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Christian Bale in a mysterious role According to Variety, the plot details on the film have been kept under the wraps.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-11-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 10:59 IST
Actor Chris Pratt is set to make an appearance as his “Guardians of the Galaxy” character Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fourth “Thor” film. Titled "Thor: Love and Thunder" , the movie directed by Taikia Waititi, features Australian star Chris Hemsworth in the lead as the titular superhero alongside Natalie Portman, who returns as Jane Foster to the franchise for the first time since 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World", Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Christian Bale in a mysterious role
According to Variety, the plot details on the film have been kept under the wraps. Waititi had revealed in July that the script of "Love and Thunder" is “insane and romantic”
The film was initially scheduled to start shooting in August in Australia, but the production got delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, forcing the makers to push the release date from November 2021 to February 2022.
