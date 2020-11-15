Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shared rare friendship with Soumitra Chatterjee, his loss is huge: Sharmila Tagore

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore finds it difficult to come to terms with iconic Bengali star Soumitra Chatterjee's demise, as with him, she has lost one of her oldest friendships, which began when she was a teenager. In an interview with PTI, Tagore, 75, said she still hasn't processed the loss of Chatterjee, with whom she shared a connection beyond films.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 17:38 IST
Shared rare friendship with Soumitra Chatterjee, his loss is huge: Sharmila Tagore

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore finds it difficult to come to terms with iconic Bengali star Soumitra Chatterjee's demise, as with him, she has lost one of her oldest friendships, which began when she was a teenager. Chatterjee, 85, died on Sunday after over-a-month-long battle with post COVID ailments.

The legendary actor was admitted to hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for the infection. He was later shifted to ICU as COVID encephalopathy set in, affecting his central nervous system and causing renal dysfunction. He recovered from the infection subsequently, but his condition did not improve.

Tagore and Chatterjee began their career with filmmaker Satyajit Ray's final installment of the "Apu" trilogy, "Apur Sansar" in 1959. Theylater featured in acclaimed films, including Ray's 1960 directorial "Devi", filmmaker Ajoy Kar's drama "Barnali" (1963) and "Aranyer Din Ratri" in 1970. In an interview with PTI, Tagore, 75, said she still hasn't processed the loss of Chatterjee, with whom she shared a connection beyond films. which was organic, non-judgmental and existed beautifully without the need to prove a point. "I was 13 years old and he was 10 years elder to me when we started working in 'Apur Sansar.' In the film, those beautiful dialogues that we spoke to each other also endeared us to each other. That was the beginning. I really respected, admired him and for what he stood for. "He was one of my oldest friends, after my husband Tiger (cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) and actor Shashi Kapoor. He has been such a loyal and fun friend," she added. Tagore said Chatterjee's non-judgmental nature only strengthened their relationship. Their bond, as she described, wasn't transactional. "We could lead our parallel lives and yet have a connection, somewhere because our thoughts, depth and loyalty was the same. Soumitra knew I'd never speak ill of him. There was no questioning of what we shared, we didn't have to prove it. "If I didn't talk to him or if he didn't talk to me, I wouldn't feel 'Oh God he hasn't wished me, he doesn't remember my birthday.' It was just so organic. I can't give it any name." The multiple National award winning star said they grew fond of each other over similarity in the way they viewed the world. One of her most cherished memories with the star were their wide-ranging discussions on everything under the sun. Chatterjee was a wonderful companion, Tagore said, which ensured that their banter would be endless. Sometimes he would understand her point of view, other times she would agree with his belief, she recounted. "We would talk for hours on sports, history, our vision of India. I find him irreplaceable that way because there's nobody else I can share so much with. If I expressed a certain point of view, he'd agree and expand or shoot it down and give his reasons. That kind of friendship is so rare. To lose that is huge." Tagore noted his personality was so well-rounded, it reflected in all aspects of his life. She recalled shooting for Ray's "Aranyer Din Ratri" , where she shared a bungalow with Chatterjee and her other co-star, Subhendu Chatterjee.

One of Tagore's strongest memories of their time together is of her sipping her morning coffee and listening to the actor sing outside while doing yoga. "Soumitra's interests went beyond acting," she said. "He would paint, sing, was well read, had immense knowledge of theatre, he would write poetries and short stories for his grandchildren. His interests were vast and that's what made him who he was - a man of all interests, a powerhouse talent. "I know he will live forever in our memories because his legacy is so immense. It encompasses so much," she added.

Chatterjee is survived by wife Deepa Chatterjee, daughter Poulomi Basu and son Sougata Chatterjee..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

As its fate hangs in balance, LJP claims it proved its worth in Bihar

With questions being raised about the Lok Janshakti Partys prospects after it won only one seat in the Bihar assembly polls, party sources on Sunday cited its influence in changing results in over 40 seats to assert that it will continue to...

Hamilton clinches record 7th F1 title with win at Turkish GP

Lewis Hamilton clinched a record-equaling seventh Formula One title after winning a wet and gloomy Turkish Grand Prix for a record-extending 94th victory on Sunday. Hamilton now stands alongside F1 great Michael Schumacher on seven titles, ...

Rajasthan CM compliments people for 'avoiding' crackers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday complimented people for avoiding firecrackers on Diwali. Happy to note that people in Rajasthan followed my appeal for avoiding fireworks celebrated Diwali happily by lighting diyas with f...

Guj: Woman's body in hosp morgue handed over to another family

In a major goof-up, the body of an elderly woman kept in the mortuary of a civic-run hospital in Ahmedabad was handed over to another family, who even performed her last rites. When the family members of Lekhaben Chand 65 went to the VS Hos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020