Ben Platt had COVID-19 in March

Film and stage actor Ben Platt has revealed that he contracted coronavirus early this year in March and is doing well now. The Tony Award winner made the news public in response to a tweet by graphic designer Ced Funches, who asked "Do you personally know anyone that has contracted COVID-19? No names, just yes or no." Platt replied saying, "Me." The 27-year-old actor said it was "like an awful flu", the symptoms of which lingered for three weeks or so. "... Thankfully made a full recovery. So many haven't been as lucky and will continue not to be. I'm totally fine now you sweet bb's keep distancing and masking! (sic)" he added.

Platt is set to reprise his Tony-winning role in the film adaptation of "Dear Evan Hansen" which also features Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg, Danny Pino, Nik Dodani, Colton Ryan, DeMarius Copes, Isaac Powell and Gerald Caesar. Stephen Chbosky of "Wonder" fame is on board to direct the movie, while Steve Levenson, who wrote the book for the Broadway musical, is penning the script. The story revolves around Hansen, a high school student with social anxiety. He unintentionally gets caught up in a lie after the family of a classmate who committed suicide mistakes one of his letters for their son's suicide note. Tony-winning lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who wrote the music for the show, are also returning for the big screen adaptation.