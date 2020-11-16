Madhuri Dixit shares adorable throwback picture with brother on Bhai Dooj

Celebrating the bond between brother and sisters by sharing an all smiles throwback picture with her brother, actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on Monday extended warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj. The 'Devdas' actor posted an adorable picture with her brother and celebrated the bond of love between brothers and sisters. Madhuri said today she is missing her brother a little extra.

In the picture, the 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' star is seen dressed in a saree and looks stunning in the traditional attire. The actor is seen smilingly looking at the camera, along with her brother. The picture seems to be of a past event, in which the actor met and cherished her time with her sibling. The 'Aaja Nachle' star captioned the post as, "As we celebrate the bond of love between brothers & sisters today, can't wait to see you again... (along with a red heart and a hugging face emoji."

Madhuri also penned a message in Marathi to send Bhai Dooj wishes for to all the brothers and sisters. She noted,"Best wishes to the brothers and sisters #Bhaiduj." Bhai Dooj, the festival of a symbol of brother-sister love is being celebrated all over the country today.

On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing Tika ceremony and brothers offer gifts to their sisters. Bhaiya Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej and Bhathru Dwithiya. As per Hindu traditions. it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Since then this day is known as Yama Dwitiya. (ANI)