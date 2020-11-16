Left Menu
Shekhar Kapur starts rehearsals with Hollywood star Emma Thompson for his next

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Monday announced that he has begun prepping for his upcoming directorial featuring Academy Award winner Emma Thompson. The film would mark Kapur's return to feature length directorial after his 2007 Cate Blanchett starrer drama "Elizabeth: The Golden Age".

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Monday announced that he has begun prepping for his upcoming directorial featuring Academy Award winner Emma Thompson. The film would mark Kapur's return to feature length directorial after his 2007 Cate Blanchett starrer drama "Elizabeth: The Golden Age" . Kapur said he is excited to start working on the film with the "Sense and Sensibility" star, without divulging further details. "First rehearsals with the amazing actor Emma Thompson today. So looking forward to working with her in my next movie," the 74-year-old director tweeted. According to Deadline, Kapur's directorial is a cross-cultural romantic-comedy titled "What's Love Got To Do With It?", and is set between London and South Asia

The film also stars Lily James of "Baby Driver" fame and "Star Trek: Discovery" actor Shazad Latif. It is written and produced by Jemima Khan

Kapur made his directorial debut in 1983 with the acclaimed Hindi feature film "Masoom" and went on to helm Hindi sci-fi blockbuster "Mr India" (1987) and 1994 drama "Bandit Queen".

