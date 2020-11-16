Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Be lazy, save lives,' young Germans urged in comic COVID video

The clip, released as Germany battles an upsurge in COVID-19 cases, cheekily contrasts the modest sacrifices required of today's young people - stay home, avoid unnecessary contacts - with those of older Germans who endured real war and hardship. It features an elderly man, Anton Lehmann, looking back to 2020 when, aged just 22, he had to give up partying, meeting girls and drinking with friends.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-11-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 19:09 IST
'Be lazy, save lives,' young Germans urged in comic COVID video

A tongue-in-cheek video clip that urges young Germans to do their patriotic duty in the war against coronavirus by just staying at home and being couch potatoes has become an internet sensation, garnering more than one million clicks by Monday. The clip, released as Germany battles an upsurge in COVID-19 cases, cheekily contrasts the modest sacrifices required of today's young people - stay home, avoid unnecessary contacts - with those of older Germans who endured real war and hardship.

It features an elderly man, Anton Lehmann, looking back to 2020 when, aged just 22, he had to give up partying, meeting girls and drinking with friends. "When the invisible danger threatened everything we held dear, we summoned all our courage and did what was expected of us, the only right thing," he says, as stirring music swells in the background. "Nothing."

The music scratches to a halt, and we see his younger self prostrate on the sofa, snacking. "Sat on our arses day and night. The sofa was our battlefront, our patience our weapon." The clip is one in a series posted online by Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman in an effort to get young people to play their part in curbing the spread of the coronavirus amid fears that it could soon overwhelm the German healthcare system.

In a similar clip, another elderly man, Tobi Schneider, recalls how he spent the winter of 2020 "on deployment" - playing computer games and scoffing canned cold food. "Suddenly doing nothing was a service to society: being lazy could save lives," he grins. "Winter 2020 was hard. But it was easy to be a hero."

Axel Antoni, a German living in Britain, quickly subtitled the video clips into English and tweeted them to an international audience. "This is a universal message," he said, alluding to what people need to do worldwide to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany has weathered the pandemic better than many other European countries but has seen a sharp rise in infections in the past month. The total number of cases now stands at over 800,000, with 12,500 deaths.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks CBI reply on Reddy's plea to modify bail conditions in illegal mining case

The Supreme Court Monday sought CBIs response on a plea by former Karnataka minister and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy seeking modification of the bail conditions directing him not to visit home town Ballari. Reddy, accused in a multi-...

BJP has started preparations on war footing for Punjab assembly polls: Chugh

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday said his party has started preparations on a war footing to contest all 117 seats in the 2022 Punjab assembly elections. Chugh said the organisational structure at 23,000 polling booths in the sta...

Polish cardinal accused of sexual abuse dies aged 97

A Polish cardinal who was accused of sexually abusing a minor has died at the age of 97, Polands Roman Catholic Church said on Monday.Cardinal Henryk Gulbinowicz, the former archbishop of Wroclaw, had been disciplined after an investigation...

Pakistan bans public rallies after rise in COVID infections

Pakistan on Monday banned public political rallies after recording its highest daily coronavirus infections since July for four days running. Several huge religious and anti-government public rallies have been held in major cities in recent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020