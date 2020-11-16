Election Commission makes actor Sonu Sood Punjab icon

Election Commission makes actor Sonu Sood Punjab iconPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-11-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 21:48 IST
Actor Sonu Sood has been appointed as the Punjab state icon by the Election Commission of India, an official statement said here on Monday
The statement quoting Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said his office had sent a proposal to the ECI in this regard and they approved the same
Belonging to Moga district of Punjab, Sood catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Sood arranged transport facilities for migrant labourers stuck in various places to their homes and his humanitarian work was highly appreciated by all sections of society.
