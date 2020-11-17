Left Menu
Development News Edition

I extracted the win right out: Chris Hemsworth after winning Action Movie Star 2020 at PCA

A day after being honoured as the action movie star of 2020 at the People's Choice Awards for his much-loved action film 'Extraction,' actor Chris Hemsworth on Tuesday thanked "everyone," for their support.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 09:10 IST
I extracted the win right out: Chris Hemsworth after winning Action Movie Star 2020 at PCA
Poster of the film 'Extraction' featuring Chris Hemsworth (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

A day after being honoured as the action movie star of 2020 at the People's Choice Awards for his much-loved action film 'Extraction,' actor Chris Hemsworth on Tuesday thanked "everyone," for their support. The 'Thor,' actor took to Instagram to share a video reel from the film and a poster of the film along with a note dedicated to his big win.

"Just like the narrative of this film, I extracted the win right out from under the noses of some truly fine performances," he wrote. Hemsworth went on to talk about the sequel of the film and thanked everyone for their support in the further section of the caption.

"With brute force and mayhem and little regard for my own safety or anyone else's I pushed forth to victory only to topple off a bridge and sink to my death....or did I......not sure, you'll have to check out the sequel coming soon," he wrote. "Massive thanks to everyone for their support on this little independent rom com! #extraction @samhargrave @therussobrothers @netflixfilm @agbofilms @peopleschoice," he added.

The movie starred Chris Hemsworth alongside other Bollywood actors, like, Pankaj Tripathi, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Priyanshu Painyuli, Golshifteh Farahani, Suraj Rikame, and David Harbour, who played important parts in the film. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Climate change: UN chief calls for ‘great leap’ towards carbon neutrality

Antnio Guterres was addressing the third annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum, described as a global town hall that brings together government, business, technology and academia.2021 must be the year of a great leap towards carbon neutrality,...

Airbnb IPO filing shows Q3 earnings beating virus with cost cuts, new focus

Airbnb Incs initial public offering IPO registration showed on Monday that the home rental startup turned a profit in the third quarter despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as it gears up for one of the most anticipated stock market debuts in rec...

SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts closes in on space station

SpaceXs newly launched capsule with four astronauts closed in Monday on the International Space Station, their new home until spring. The Dragon capsule was due at the orbiting lab late Monday night, following a 27-hour, completely automate...

Cricket-Williamson, Boult skip T20s as NZ focus on Test Championship

Kane Williamson and Trent Boult will skip New Zealands Twenty20 series against West Indies to ensure they are raring to go for next months test series against the Caribbean islanders, Black Caps coach Gary Stead said in naming his squads on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020