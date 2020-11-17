Actor Richard Schiff hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment

Left Menu
"The Good Doctor" star Richard Schiff, who along with his wife Sheila Kelley was recently diagnosed with coronavirus, has been admitted to a hospital for further treatment. Love you all," he added. The actor had revealed on November 10 that he and Kelley, who also has a recurring role on "The Good Doctor", had tested positive for the novel virus.

"The Good Doctor" star Richard Schiff, who along with his wife Sheila Kelley was recently diagnosed with coronavirus, has been admitted to a hospital for further treatment. The 65-year-old actor shared the health update on Twitter on Monday and thanked his well-wishers for their prayers.

"Covid update. Thank you all for so much love and support. You’re making it so much easier for @thesheilakelley and me. I am in the hospital on Remdesivir, O2 and steroids showing some improvement every day," Schiff wrote. "Sheila is home and doing better but still fairly ill. Love you all," he added.

The actor had revealed on November 10 that he and Kelley, who also has a recurring role on "The Good Doctor" , had tested positive for the novel virus.  Kelly, 59, spoke about her husband's hospitalisation in a post on her Instagram page. "The last 72 hours have been tough. LOML @therichardschiff is now in the hospital on oxygen and remdesivir. Thank you all of you for the prayers and love. We feel them. He's doing better. Getting stronger," she said.

Kelley revealed that her son Gus has also tested positive for the disease. "My son and I are still riding this strange covid coaster of up and then down and all around. I have never experienced anything like this before in my life. One minute I’m feeling pretty good and the next I’m struggling to breathe," she added.

Both Kelley and Schiff star on the ABC series “The Good Doctor”, which tackled the pandemic in its two-part season premiere and is currently in production in Vancouver. According to Variety, the production on show has continued while the actor-couple are recovering. The show's makers have reworked the filming schedule to accommodate their absence.

