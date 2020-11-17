Kate Katzman joins Mel Gibson in action thriller 'Panama'

Actor Kate Katzman, known for Christmas movie "Santa in Training" and neo-noir drama "Adverse" , has been tapped to star in the upcoming action thriller "Panama". The already announced star cast includes Hollywood veteran Mel Gibson and "Yellowstone" actor Cole Hauser, reported Deadline.

The story follows a rugged and decorated ex-marine (Hauser) who is sent undercover by his former commander (Gibson) to execute a high-value deal with untrustworthy adversaries. Katzman will play Tatiana, sister-in-law to Hauser's former marine.

Mark Neveldine of "Crank" series fame will direct the film, which is scheduled to start shooting next month in Puerto Rico. Daniel Adams and William R Barber have penned the script for the movie, which hails from Yale Productions.

"Panama" will be produced by Jordan Beckerman and Jordan Yale Levine along with Michelle Chydzik Sowa and Michelle Reihel. Katzman will also be seen in the crime comedy "The Comeback Trail" , also starring Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, and Tommy Lee Jones..