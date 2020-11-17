'Creed II' filmmaker Steven Caple Jr in talks to helm 'Transformers' film

The 'Creed II,' filmmaker Steven Caple Jr. is in talks to helm a 'Transformers' film for Hasbro and Paramount. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount and Hasbro have tapped Joby Harold and James Vanderbilt to write the scripts for two different projects.

Caple will be helming the script written by Harold, with the film having a release date of June 24, 2022. The first five 'Transformers' film of the franchise have been directed by Michael Bay. The first one being dropped in 2007 and the last one in 2017.

In addition to two live-action films in development, an animated Transformers project from Toy Story 4 filmmaker Josh Cooley is also in the works, reported Variety. Caple made his studio filmmaking debut in 2018 with 'Creed II,' which earned USD 214.2 million globally. (ANI)