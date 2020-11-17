Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patricia Mukhim resigns from Editors Guild of India

The veteran journalist, who is known for her vocal stand on many issues and rights of the lesser known voices across the North East, said the Guild was silent about her case, while it issued statements condemning the arrest of non-member Arnab Goswami whose arrest was not even on grounds of journalistic pursuits. On November 10 the single bench judge of Meghalaya High Court in his ruling found Mukhim guilty of creating communal disharmony a crime under Section 153 CrPC and refused to quash an FIR filed by the Lawsohtun Dorbar Shnong (a traditional institution).

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 17-11-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 22:02 IST
Patricia Mukhim resigns from Editors Guild of India

Editor of The Shillong Times Patricia Mukhim Tuesday resigned as member of Editors Guild of India (EGI) in protest against what she called, the organizations "complete silence" on the recent High Court ruling which refused to quash an FIR against her and held her guilty of creating communal disharmony through her Facebook post in July. The veteran journalist, who is known for her vocal stand on many issues and rights of the lesser known voices across the North East, said the Guild was silent about her case, while it issued statements condemning the arrest of non-member Arnab Goswami whose arrest was not even on grounds of journalistic pursuits.

On November 10 the single bench judge of Meghalaya High Court in his ruling found Mukhim guilty of creating communal disharmony a crime under Section 153 CrPC and refused to quash an FIR filed by the Lawsohtun Dorbar Shnong (a traditional institution). Now that Diwali is done and dusted and things are back to business as usual, I wish to convey to you and all the members of this much revered league of editors of the most prestigious publications in this country that I now wish to resign from its membership. Kindly therefore accept my resignation today, November 16, 2020, the Padmashree awardee said in a letter addressed to EGI president Seema Mustafa.

I had shared this High Court order with the Guild hoping that it would at least give out a statement condemning the HC order but there was and has been complete silence from the executive. Ironically, the Guild responded with alacrity and issued a statement condemning Arnab Goswamis arrest (a non-member), not on grounds of journalistic pursuits but on an abetment to suicide case, she said. There was no immediate reaction from the Guild.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Peru to swear in new president to calm anger, markets buoyed

Peruvian lawmaker Francisco Sagasti is set to be sworn in as interim president on Tuesday after being voted for by Congress in a bid to help calm anger on the streets amid deadly protests and the departure of two presidents over the last we...

Rugby-No England squad place for Willis but Ford back against Ireland

England flanker Jack Willis got a close-up view of how coach Eddie Jones operates on Tuesday when, days after scoring a try on debut in a 40-0 win over Georgia, the Premiership player of the year was omitted from a 25-man squad for Saturday...

Israelis pay respects to victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

In a sombre ceremony on Tuesday, the Chabad House in this southern Israeli city paid respects to the victims of 2611 Mumbai terror attacks, expressing outrage at the senseless murders and killings and emphasising on the shared pains with In...

BRICS unveils new counter-terrorism strategy

Five-nation grouping BRICS on Tuesday unveiled a counter-terrorism strategy to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation among the member countries for effectively combating the threat through a range of measures including choking f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020