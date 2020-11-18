Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unbowed by COVID-19, Paris store lights up Christmas display

Shoppers are not allowed inside, and the pavement outside is nearly empty, but the French capital's Printemps department store lit up its Christmas window display on Tuesday because - global epidemic or not - it is an annual tradition.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-11-2020 01:28 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 01:28 IST
Unbowed by COVID-19, Paris store lights up Christmas display

Shoppers are not allowed inside, and the pavement outside is nearly empty, but the French capital's Printemps department store lit up its Christmas window display on Tuesday because - global epidemic or not - it is an annual tradition. "During this special context, this difficult moment, it's even more essential to continue this tradition," said Printemps Artistic Director David Moliere.

The display this year at Printemps group's flagship store on Boulevard Haussmann features fashionably dressed puppets on strings who jig along to music in a variety of winter settings including a ski resort cable car and a ship at sea. In one tableau, a band performs in an Alpine clearing. In another, puppets on trapezes rotate around a Christmas tree on a Parisian rooftop.

In most years, the pavement outside the window is jammed with a crowd of shoppers and tourists craning to get a picture of the display on their smartphones. But Paris is in lockdown because of COVID-19. Tourists are staying away, non-essential stores are shut, and people are ordered to stay at home unless they are on important business.

On Tuesday, only a handful of people stopped to take a photo, then hurried on their way. "It's a bit sad," said dance student Rafaelle Gabon.

"I'm glad they've lit it up. It makes it look like there's people, but it's true that compared to previous years, there's really no one around. It's empty." Printemps sells make-up and clothes for high-end brands like Burberry and Gucci, and is owned by Qatari investors. It has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Four of the group's 19 department stores will be shut down and some 450 jobs are at risk, the union which represents some of the staff said this month. Shoppers can still buy goods from the Haussmann store, but only by connecting with a sales advisor via phone or email, with their purchase then dispatched in the mail.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Armenians return to Nagorno-Karabakh after cease-fire

Joyous scenes of smiles and hugs could be seen Tuesday on the main square of Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, as ethnic Armenians returned to their homeland a week after a cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan halted the fi...

Corbyn readmitted to UK Labour after suspension over anti-Semitism report

Britains former main opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said he has been readmitted to the Labour Party after being suspended following his comments downplaying a report critical of its handling of anti-Semitism complaints. The Equality and Hu...

WRAPUP 6-Biden names top White House aides, meets with national security advisers

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday named several top advisers from his election campaign and a Democratic congressman as senior White House aides, sticking with a tight inner circle as he transitions to the White House. Biden has been pre...

Germany accuses Russia, China of stalling over N.Korea fuel sanctions

Germany accused Russia and China on Tuesday of preventing a United Nations Security Council committee from determining whether North Korea has breached a U.N. cap on refined petroleum imports by the isolated Asian state.The Security Council...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020