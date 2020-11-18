Grateful this is happening: Dolly Parton talks about funding COVID-19 vaccine

Left Menu
Veteran singer-songwriter Dolly Parton, who is one of the donors of the new Moderna vaccine for coronavirus, says she is "grateful" that their efforts are beginning to bear fruit.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-11-2020 13:43 IST
Veteran singer-songwriter Dolly Parton, who is one of the donors of the new Moderna vaccine for coronavirus, says she is "grateful" that their efforts are beginning to bear fruit. According to Deadline, the "Christmas on the Square" star's name appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine's report on the new vaccine, referring to a contribution of USD 1 million made by the singer had provided the Vanderbilt University Medical Center for its coronavirus research in April. The Parton-backed vaccine from Moderna claims a 94.5 per cent effectiveness, surpassing that of Pfizer's 90 per cent.

The singer said the fact that she played a small part in this historic feat is very satisfying. "Back when we started the fund, I was just hoping we might find some cures or whatever, but now it looks like it might be happening and I'm just very grateful that this is happening. If I had anything to do with it, then that's great," Parton, 74, said on Tuesday during the "Today" show.

She also said she doesn't identify as either Republican or Democrat, quipping she is a "hippo-crat" who hopes to stay out of other people's business. "(I) do what good I can I my own little world, doing it the best way I know how," Parton added.

Among the additional donors for Moderna vaccine were Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences and National Institutes of Health, Bethesda..

