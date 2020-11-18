Jodie Comer, Stephen Graham to star in series set in COVID-era care home

"Killing Eve" star Jodie Comer and "The Irishman" actor Stephen Graham are in the final stages of signing a drama set in a UK care home during the coronavirus pandemic. According to Deadline, the Channel 4 series comes from writer Jack Thorne and director Marc Munden, known for the BAFTA-winning show "National Treasure".

All3Media-backed banner The Forge behind "National Treasure" is producing the four-part series. The show was originally called "Home" , but the makers are now rethinking this title.

Details on the plot are being kept under wraps, but insiders said the story will be based around a British care home in 2020. UK care homes have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, with more than 19,000 residents dying because of the disease. Thorne, who suffered with a suspected bout of coronavirus, has been vocal about conditions in care homes and the lack of personal protective equipment provided to staff and residents. "Care homes for elderly or disabled people seem to be the lowest priority right now," the writer tweeted in April after reading about 15 deaths in a Luton care home. Thorne is also known for series like fantasy drama "His Dark Materials" and period feature "The Aeronauts" .