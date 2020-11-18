Marcos Siega comes aboard 'Dexter' revival series as director

Showtime has hired director Marcos Siega to helm its upcoming revival of serial killer drama "Dexter" . The new limited series will see actor Michael C Hall returning as the titular character.

The original series, which ran from 2006 to 2013 for eight seasons, revolved around Hall's Dexter Morgan, who was a conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami Police Department but moonlighted as a serial killer. Showtime has handed the series a 10-part run that is set to go into production in early 2021 with a tentative premiere date later next year. Clyde Phillips will also return as showrunner.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Siega will direct six of the 10-episodes. The director has prior experience of working on "Dexter" , having helmed nine episodes of the series. As per Showtime's logline, the new show is set 10 years after Dexter Morgan went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura.

It sees the character now living under an assumed name in a world away from Miami. "Dexter" is produced by Showtime and executive produced by Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro and Scott Reynolds.