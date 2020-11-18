Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marcos Siega comes aboard 'Dexter' revival series as director

Showtime has hired director Marcos Siega to helm its upcoming revival of serial killer drama "Dexter". As per Showtime's logline, the new show is set 10 years after Dexter Morgan went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura. It sees the character now living under an assumed name in a world away from Miami.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-11-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 15:15 IST
Marcos Siega comes aboard 'Dexter' revival series as director
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Showtime has hired director Marcos Siega to helm its upcoming revival of serial killer drama "Dexter" . The new limited series will see actor Michael C Hall returning as the titular character.

The original series, which ran from 2006 to 2013 for eight seasons, revolved around Hall's Dexter Morgan, who was a conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami Police Department but moonlighted as a serial killer. Showtime has handed the series a 10-part run that is set to go into production in early 2021 with a tentative premiere date later next year. Clyde Phillips will also return as showrunner.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Siega will direct six of the 10-episodes. The director has prior experience of working on "Dexter" , having helmed nine episodes of the series. As per Showtime's logline, the new show is set 10 years after Dexter Morgan went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura.

It sees the character now living under an assumed name in a world away from Miami. "Dexter" is produced by Showtime and executive produced by Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro and Scott Reynolds.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

This year has taught me importance of being mentally strong: Suraj Karkera

In June this year when the Indian men and womens hockey core probable groups were allowed to take a break to be with their families after a series of nationwide lockdowns, goalkeeper Suraj Karkera had decided to stay back in SAI, Bengaluru ...

Guj: 11 killed, 16 injured in truck crash near Vadodara

At least 11 people died and 16 others were injured when a mini-truck in which they were travelling rammed into another truck on the outskirts of Gujarats Vadodara city early Wednesday morning, police said. The accident took place at Waghodi...

UK to ban diesel, petrol cars from 2030 for new Green Industrial Revolution

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday unveiled plans for a new Green Industrial Revolution for the country, including a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and new measures to become a world leader in carbon capture...

Lockdown at night lifted in Puducherry

Puducherry, Nov 18 PTI All-night lockdown from 10 pm to 6 am that was in force here for some months now in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic was lifted on Wednesday. Collector T Arun announced this through an order passed today.The revocati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020