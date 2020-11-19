Left Menu
Fifth 'Scream' film receives official title, shooting wraps

The announcement was made by veteran screenwriter Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original Wes Craven-directed 1996 movie, starring Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox. The three stars are returning for the fifth part, which is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-11-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 12:42 IST
The fifth instalment of iconic slasher franchise "Scream" has been titled... "Scream". The announcement was made by veteran screenwriter Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original Wes Craven-directed 1996 movie, starring Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox.

The three stars are returning for the fifth part, which is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. In a post on Instagram, Williamson said the film has concluded shooting as he shared photos from the sets.

"That's a wrap on Scream, which I’m excited to announce is the official title of the next film! Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans. I’m excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again," the writer said. Williamson added that Craven, who died of a brain tumour in 2015, would be proud of the film that Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett have made.

"I'm thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David and Marley, and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team and incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes’s legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart. See you in theatres January 2022. #ScreamMovie @ScreamMovies" he added. Also starring in new "Scream" are actors Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, and Sonia Ben Ammar.

The movie is executive produced by Williamson, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Chad Villella, Cathy Konrad, and Ron Lynch and produced by William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, and Vanderbilt. Spyglass and Paramount Pictures will release Scream worldwide on January 14, 2022.

