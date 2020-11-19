Nick Offerman, Mary Louise Parker board Netflix’s Colin Kaepernick series

Ava DuVernay's Netflix series about former star NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has roped in actors Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker. The two actors will play Kaepernick's adoptive parents in the limited series, which has been titled "Colin in Black & White" , reported Deadline.

The six-episode show has been created by Kaepernick and DuVernay with Emmy-nominated scribe Michael Starrbury serving as the writer. Actor Jaden Michael will star as Kaepernick in the series chronicling his formative high school years. It will also provide an introspective look at former NFL star's adolescent years as a Black teen growing up with a white adopted family.

Parker, 56, and Offerman, 50, will portray Teresa and Rick Kaepernick, respectively, who must navigate what it means to raise a Black child in a predominantly white family and community. Offerman is best known for starring in TV series such as "Parks and Recreation" and "Devs". Parker is famous for her portrayal of Nancy Botwin on the Showtime series "Weeds".

Kaepernick, who will narrate the series, is also executive producing it alongside DuVernay and Starrbury..