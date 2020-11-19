Left Menu
Development News Edition

'A Simple Murder' to premiere on SonyLIV on November 20

Saugata Mukherjee, Head - Original Content at SonyLIV, said dark comedies have a lot of potential but are largely underserved to the OTT audiences. "'A Simple Murder' is our second offering in this space and reinstates our belief in churning out differentiated content to our viewers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 13:32 IST
'A Simple Murder' to premiere on SonyLIV on November 20

Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Sushant Singh-starrer "A Simple Murder" will debut on SonyLIV on November 20, the streamer announced on Thursday. Directed by Sachin Pathak and written by Prateek Payodhi, "A Simple Murder" is a dark comedy series where greed supersedes a bunch of messed up characters and entangle them in a chain of events uncalled for.  Saugata Mukherjee, Head - Original Content at SonyLIV, said dark comedies have a lot of potential but are largely underserved to the OTT audiences.

"'A Simple Murder' is our second offering in this space and reinstates our belief in churning out differentiated content to our viewers. With an amazing cast and a nail-biting narrative, we hope this series opens to a positive response from audience as well," Mukherjee said in a statement. The series also stars Amit Sial, Priya Anand, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Datt and Ayaz Khan, among others.  Pathak said the series dwells in a space that has been little explored on the web. He added that it was the story and diversity of the characters that drew him to it.

"I am thankful to my cast - a fine mix of age and experience for delivering such stupendous performances and making filming look so easy. Shooting amidst lockdown was another riveting experience and I hope the efforts come alive onscreen," the director said.  Ayyub, known for films like "Raees", "Article 15", and "Chhalaang", said the series gave him the opportunity to play a character, who is low on self-confidence and striving to find a sense of dignity and respect.  "This character gave me a chance to be someone new, different from the characters I have played earlier and I had a lot of fun playing him. We are extremely excited to see how this turns out and we are hoping for the best," Ayyub added.  The series has been produced by JAR Pictures..

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Tiger mauls woman to death in MP's Shahdol district

A 40-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tiger at her home in the buffer zone of Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Madhya Pradeshs Shahdol district on Thursday, a forest official said. The incident took place at around 5.30 am when the big...

Copper futures fall on weak demand

Copper futures on Thursday slipped 15 paise to Rs 542.20 per kg as participants cut down their positions amid muted demand in the domestic marketAt the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for November delivery eased by 15 paise, or 0...

FOREX-Dollar up on COVID-19 case rise, gains curbed by Fed easing expectations

The dollar strengthened on Thursday as broad optimism about COVID-19 vaccines ran into worries about rising infection numbers and risks to the fragile global economic recovery.The dollar was also caught between two opposing forces, with a s...

ISL-7: India's first major tournament since COVID-19 lockdown set for kick-off

Behind closed doors and with a raft of health safety measures in place, footballs Indian Super League ISL will kick off here on Friday and become the countrys first major tournament to be organised since the enforcement of a COVID-19 lockdo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020