Amitabh Bachchan goes down memory lane, shares picture from 'upper half' of Juhu beaches

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday shared a throwback picture for his fans. Going down memory lane, the star captioned the post as a 'Once upon a time' picture. The 'Angry young man', who is one of the most active Bollywood stars on social media, shared a throwback picture of him posing with a white car.

In the post shared by the actor, he writes, "Once upon a time on the upper half of the beaches of Juhu". The 78-year old star is looking dapper in a white suit paired with black pants. The black bow-tie adorns the whole look.

The 'Pink' star shared the whole picture with two posts. In the previous picture posted by the actor, he is flaunting the elegant black shoes that he teamed up with his suit. Within a few hours of the picture been posted, comments appreciating the star started flooding in the comments section. Actor Shilpa Shetty also can't resist to appreciate Big B and left a comment in the comments section of the actor.

She wrote, "Daaaaannnngggg!!!!!" with fire and red heart emoticons. (ANI)