Mads Mikkelsen on reports of replacing Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3': That is on rumour basis

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-11-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 09:54 IST
Responding to the reports that he will be filling in for Johnny Depp in "Fantastic Beasts 3", Danish star Mads Mikkelsen has said he is yet to receive a phone call from the makers of the fantasy film series. Last week, there was speculation that Mikkelsen, known for films "Casino Royale" and "Doctor Strange", is in early negotiations to play the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald following Depp's exit from the Warner Bros' franchise.

When asked to comment on the reports, Mikkelsen told IGN, "Oh, that is on the rumour basis as we speak. So I know as much as you do from the newspapers. So I'm waiting for that phone call." On November 6, Depp revealed he will no longer play Grindelwald in the film series after he lost his libel case relating to abuse allegations by former wife, actor Amber Heard against a UK newspaper. The studio has also confirmed that Depp's role will be recast before the film opens in theatres.

The third film spin-off in JK Rowling's Harry Potter universe, which shut down shooting in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, is currently in production in the UK. David Yates is directing the film from a screenplay by Rowling and Steve Kloves. Rowling, Kloves, David Heyman, and Lionel Wigram are producing.

Depp first played Grindelwald in 2016's "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them". He reprised the part in 2018's "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" and was set to start shooting for the third part next year. Featuring franchise stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Jude Law, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol and Ezra Miller, "Fantastic Beasts 3" is currently scheduled to be released on July 15, 2022.

