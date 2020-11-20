Had the best time shooting for 'We Can Be Heroes': Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Left Menu
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she had a great time working on upcoming Netflix feature "We Can Be Heroes" and is looking forward to audiences reaction to the film. "I had the best time shooting this movie, especially with Robert Rodriguez and these amazing super kids!!

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 11:21 IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she had a great time working on upcoming Netflix feature "We Can Be Heroes" and is looking forward to audiences reaction to the film. Billed as an action-adventure, "We Can Be Heroes" features Chopra as nemisis to a group of children who team up to save the planet and their superhero parents who are kidnapped by the aliens. The film is written, directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez, who helmed the blockbuster hit "Alita: Battle Angel" . Chopra on Thursday shared the teaser of the movie on Twitter and reminisced her time on the sets. "I had the best time shooting this movie, especially with Robert Rodriguez and these amazing super kids!! Loved playing their nemesis.... who do you think is going to win, them or me?! Streaming on Netflix New Years Day," she tweeted.

Apart from Chopra, the film features actors Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, Boyd Holbrook, Sung Kang and veteran actor Christopher McDonald. Child stars Akira Akbar, Nathan Blair, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken and Hala Finley are also part of the cast. "We Can be Heroes" is set to premiere on Netflix on January 1, 2021. Chopra has previously played antagonist in her Hollywood debut movie "Baywatch" (2017) and Hindi film "Aitraaz" (2004).

