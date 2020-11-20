Left Menu
Committed to ending violence against children: Ayushmann Khurrana on World Children's Day

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana marked World Children's Day on Friday by speaking up on the issue of violence against children and by stating that he is "committed to ending violence" against children.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 13:57 IST
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana marked World Children's Day on Friday by speaking up on the issue of violence against children and by stating that he is "committed to ending violence" against children. The 'Article 15' actor was appointed as UNICEF's celebrity advocate for their global campaign EVAC (Ending Violence Against Children) on September 20.

"We know COVID-19 has not been easy for anyone, and especially children, making them more vulnerable to violence. We can prevent this by being aware and protecting those ones around us," he said. "And as men and boys, we have a responsibility to be better role models because we know, often, it is we men who are perpetrators of violence. As a UNICEF celebrity advocate, I am committed to ending violence against children," he added.

The versatile star is committed to raising as much awareness as possible towards the issue and he believes that public figures can do the same in a better way. "As actors and public figures we attract a lot of attention and are therefore in a position to focus the eyes of the whole country on the needs of children," the 'Article 15' actor said.

"I hope to use my passion and commitment to increasing public awareness about children's issues, advocate for children especially the most vulnerable and support UNICEF's mission to ensure every child's right to live free from violence," he added. Ayushmann calls for ending the stigma and taboo associated with violence against children.

"Violence against children is often hidden, and not reported. Children don't speak up and parents, even if they know may not report. Sexual abuse is often accompanied by stigma, the reasons children and parents shy away from reporting," the 36-year-old actor. "Another unfortunate aspect of violence against children is that violence breeds violence. Children who grow up seeing and experiencing violence often perpetuate violence," Khurrana added.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (2018), every hour 5 cases of child sexual abuse are reported in India. The National Family Health Survey - 4 reveals that one in five adolescent girls experience physical violence since age 15; that 99 per cent of school children are subject to physical and mental abuse by teachers.

